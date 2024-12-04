Book of Condolences opens for Malika

A book of Condolences has opened today in the Thosel, New Ross for Malika Al Katib.

The book was organised by Cathaoirleach of the New Ross District Bridin Murphy.

Speaking to South East Radio news Cllr Murphy said, “This is for people to come and pay their respects to Malika who so tragically lost her life on Sunday night. The book is at the front entrance of the Thosel and will remain open over the coming days.”

Gardaí are still questioning a man about the murder of the 8 year old. Malika died on Monday following a stabbing incident at her home in New Ross the previous night.

Gardaí must make a decision later today on whether to release or charge the man who they arrested yesterday.

Imam Rashid Munir of the Waterford Islamic Centre will oversee Malika’s burial service.

