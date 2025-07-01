Bookings Now Open For The New Ross Piano Festival

Piano lovers, mark your calendars! Bookings are open today (Tuesday 1st July), for the highly anticipated New Ross Piano Festival set to take place from 24-28th September at St Mary’s Church, New Ross. This piano festival will bring together acclaimed artists, emerging talents, and enthusiastic audiences for a celebration of piano music across a range of styles and settings.

Now in its 19th year, the festival promises an exciting line-up of concerts, a masterclass, and a Young Pianists Concert. Among this year’s artists are; John O’Conor, Hungarian pianist Daniel Lebhardt, Castalian Quartet and Finghin Collins. Greek pianist Danae Dorken will make her Irish debut. A new addition to the programme is a Saturday afternoon concert. It will showcase familiar music from Broadway theatre and Hollywood films and will be performed by the brilliant Duo Pianistico (Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi).

“We are thrilled to open general bookings for this year’s festival,” said Finghin Collins, Artistic Director. “This is a great concert series in the beautiful surrounds of St Mary’s Church, from seasoned concertgoers to curious first-timers, we have a programme that will appeal to everyone. We look forward to welcoming visitors to New Ross.” To view the full program and secure for tickets: www.newrosspianofestival.com

