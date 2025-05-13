Books Of Condolences Open Around The County For Garda Kevin Flatley

Books of condolences have opened at Garda stations across the country including Wexford for those that wish to pay their respects to Garda Kevin Flatley.

The 49-year-old was killed when he was hit by a motorbike while carrying out speed checks on the R132 near Lainstown in Dublin on Sunday.

An Garda Síochána says its local divisional Facebook pages have details on which stations will be open for condolences.

Here in Co. wexford you can sign at New Ross Garda Station, Enniscorthy Garda Station, Gorey Garda Station and at Wexford Garda Station

