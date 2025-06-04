Bord na Móna Recycling workers reject WRC proposal, serve strike notice in protracted privatisation dispute

SIPTU members employed at Bord na Móna Recycling have rejected (61% to 39%) a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) proposal aimed at resolving the protracted privatisation dispute. The workers will now serve notice of strike action on the company.

Recycling services in Co. Wexford and 11 other counties will be impacted.

SIPTU Divisional Organiser Adrian Kane said: “The strike committee met last night and unanimously agreed to reinstate the notice of strike and industrial action. Notice has been served on the company today, and our members are determined to see this through. The planned action will begin with a one-day strike on Thursday, 19th June, escalating to two days the following week and three days the week after. Our members don’t want to be in this position but feel they have no choice.”

The primary reason for rejecting the WRC proposal was the company’s failure to agree to a Registered Employment Agreement (REA), which would guarantee worker protections for terms and conditions in the event of a sale.

He added: “The fire sale of Bord na Móna Recycling is bad for workers, customers, and the environment. It makes no economic or environmental sense. The Department has initiated a consultation on transitioning to single-tender provision per local authority area, so why privatise the last remaining publicly owned domestic waste provider?”

