Bow Ties and Bravery: Over 70 Men Strip for Mental Health at Men’s ‘Dip in the Nip’ in Rosslare

This morning (Saturday) brave men gathered at Rosslare Strand for the ‘Dip in the Nip’, raising funds for Wexford mental health charity It’s Good to Talk.

Wearing only bow ties, participants dashed into the sea to spark conversations around men’s mental health and help break the stigma in a light-hearted but meaningful way.

The women’s version of the event takes place tomorrow (Sunday) morning, with proceeds going to the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy.

You can donate to the men’s Bow Tie Dip in the Nip HERE while you can donate to the Ladies’ event HERE.

Organiser of the men’s event, Bernard McGuinness, said today’s event was a huge success:

“This morning we had over 70 men turn up for the ‘Dip in the Nip’. It was the second Dip in the Nip and we were very happy with the turnout. The weather was good and everybody enjoyed the day. Last year we raised €11,500 and so far this year we’ve surpassed that amount. It’s early days yet and we’re still accepting donations there online and if you want to give it to any of the members as well.”

