BREAKING: Air ambulance attending serious road traffic collision near Ramsgrange

Emergency services, including multiple ambulance units and the air ambulance are attending what is being described as a “serious road traffic collision” at Balliniry Cross near Ramsgrange on the Duncannon Line.

The collision is believed to have occurred shortly after 3pm.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Wexford Gardaí have confirmed that the road is to remain closed overnight.

Wexford County Council are assisting the emergency services in a cleanup operation of the area, and motorists are being asked to avoid the road, with multiple diversions in place.

