BREAKING: Gardaí Conclude Search on Open Ground in Fiona Sinnott Murder Investigation

Gardaí have concluded a search operation in County Wexford as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott in February 1998.

The search took place on open ground, but the outcome has not been made public for operational reasons. Gardaí have confirmed that Fiona’s family has been updated on any developments arising from the operation.

The investigation remains active, with Gardaí continuing to appeal for information from the public.

They are especially encouraging those who may have previously come forward but were unable to share everything they knew to contact the investigation team again. Gardaí have assured that anyone who does so will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, any Garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

