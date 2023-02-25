Breaking News – Accident and traffic delays

South East News has been informed of an accident main N11 road near Oilgate.

The accident involved a cyclist and a parked trailer just after 1pm this afternoon. The cyclist has now been airlifted by an Air Corps helicopter that had landed in a nearby field, to the Mater Hospital in Dublin with spinal injuries, according to Enniscorthy Gardai.

Traffic is currently being diverted and motorists are being advised to turn left when heading southbound towards Oilgate and follow the road to Ballymurrin and not to turn right towards St Davids Well.

Gardaí aim to have traffic back moving as soon as possible.