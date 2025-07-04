BREAKING: No Injuries Reported As Wexford Bus Catches Fire North of Ballon, Co Carlow

South East Radio News understands that there have been no injuries following a bus fire which occurred just before 6pm this evening (Friday) between Ballon and Carlow town.

Photos show a Wexford Bus engulfed in flames, with onlookers describing the scene to South East Radio News as “unbelievable”.

The bus caught fire between the Fighting Cocks pub and Glynn’s Garage, a stretch of road well-known due to very nearby bad bends, which have seen a number of fatal crashes in recent years.

Gardaí in Carlow are urging motorists in the area to take care given the incident, the cleanup of which is still taking place this evening.

It’s thought that the bus managed to pull in to the side of the road before it became engulfed in flames, and that all passengers disembarked safely before the vehicle was overcome in flames.

It’s understood that there was a high level of traffic in the area immediately following the incident also, particularly from the Wexford side.

Visibility for motorists was also said to be compromised in the area immediately following the fire, as thick black smoke rose from the vehicle.

Emergency services are at the scene currently, and a cleanup operation is underway.

