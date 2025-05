Emergency services including Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and the Wexford Fire Service are at the scene of a road traffic collision near Enniscorthy this evening.

The R702 at Curraghgraigue, Enniscorthy is closed to traffic currently, and is expected to remain so over the coming hours.

Wexford Gardaí are urging the public to avoid the area, with local diversions in place currently.

