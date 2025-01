Gardaí and emergency services in Wexford are currently attending to a serious road traffic accident on the R738 between Larkin’s Cross and Taghmon at Barntown, close to the former Stanville Lodge Hotel.

It’s thought that the accident occurred on a bad bend.

The road is closed currently, and it is thought that it may remain closed for some hours to come.

Local diversions are in place for all traffic as Gardaí deal with the incident.

Related