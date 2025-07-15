Breaking – Woman Arrested in Wexford in Ongoing Investigation into 2009 Murder of Steven O’Meara

A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the murder of Steven O’Meara, whose body was discovered in Ballydonnell Woods, Redcross, Co. Wicklow, on August 6th, 2009.

Gardaí confirmed the arrest was made this afternoon in County Wexford.

The woman is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda station in the county.

The investigation, led by a Senior Investigating Officer based at Wexford Garda Station, remains active more than 15 years after the incident.

Two men have previously been convicted of offences related to the murder. Gardaí say inquiries are ongoing.

Related