BREAKING: Woman dies following “serious incident” aboard Rosslare-bound Stena Nordica ferry

Gardaí are conducting an investigation after a woman sustained fatal injuries during what has been described as “a serious incident” aboard the Stena Nordica ferry that docked at Rosslare Europort earlier this evening (Tuesday).

The ship arrived in Rosslare from Fishguard in Wales at approximately 5.30pm this evening.

A significant Garda presence, including armed officers, along with emergency services, is at Rosslare Harbour tonight.

Gardaí have confirmed to South East Radio News that a crime scene has been established but that “there are no public safety issues at this time”.

It’s understood that all passengers and crew members on the vessel will be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Stena Line has announced the cancellation of tonight’s Rosslare to Fishguard sailing due to the incident.

