The breast check mobile unit is returning to Wexford this week.

The service will be located outside Ely Hospital in Wexford town and will offer a free breast cancer screening for women aged 50 to 69.

To check you are registered click here : https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/breast-screening/checking-the-breast-screening-register/

Alternatively, you can telephone 1800 45 45 55

