Brendan Courtney urges Wexford people to take ’12 Dips’ for heart and stroke patients

Brendan Courtney stripped off for a bone-chilling dip in the Irish Sea – and wants everyone in Wexford to take the plunge as part of a major fundraising drive.

The TV presenter and fashion designer braved the cold in Dublin’s Sandycove as he urged the public to sign up for the Irish Heart Foundation’s 12 Dips in December challenge, supported by Daybreak.

The ‘Keys to My Life’ host knows the importance of the charity’s work – his father Frank died in 2017 following a stroke, while Courtney manages his own high blood pressure.

“My father was a very funny man with a great sense of humour and while the stroke slowed him down, it didn’t take his sense of fun, and I miss that every day,” he said.

“I swim most days, it is such a leveller, it brings you right into your body and holds you in the present, it is also great for your immune system and general mental health. You never regret a sea swim, especially when it’s about raising awareness to help save people’s lives.”

The Irish Heart Foundation is asking everyone in Wexford to register and begin raising funds at https://fundraise.irishheart.ie/event/12-dips-in-december-2025

All you have to do is dip 12 times throughout December, individually or with a group, in open water, in a pool or ice bath, and track it on your fundraising page.

Funds raised will help save lives from heart disease and stroke and increase the level of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

“At Daybreak, we’re incredibly proud to support the Irish Heart Foundation’s 12 Dips in December challenge,” said Janine Watson, Head of Retail Sales with Musgrave Wholesale Partners, operators of the Daybreak retail franchise.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do, and this initiative is a fantastic way to bring our retailers and their teams together across Ireland, have some fun, and raise vital funds for heart health.

“We’re excited to see the impact we can make by rallying local communities around such an important cause.”

CEO of the Irish Heart Foundation, Emma Balmaine, said fundraising events are crucial to continue providing much-needed support and services to people across Ireland affected by heart disease and stroke, including CPR training.

“In addition, they support patient services such as counselling and our Nurse Support Line, advocacy and health promotion work.

“We’re hugely grateful to Daybreak for their support and to all those who are getting involved, every dip makes a difference!”

