Bridgetown Residents Left Reeling from Flood Damage As Urgent Call for Action Is Made

The floodwaters in Bridgetown and surrounding areas have finally receded, but the damage left in their wake is overwhelming. Local families have been forced to tear out carpets and flooring as their homes and businesses were inundated, with electrical goods destroyed and businesses questioning whether they can continue operating.

On the front lines of the crisis, many locals & local representatives have expressed deep gratitude to the emergency services who worked around the clock to help those affected.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Jim Codd gave a special mention for the Civil Defence, who arrived in Bridgetown at around 4 a.m. on Friday morning to check on residents whose homes were surrounded by water.

Their efforts, along with those of the Fire Brigade, Ambulance services and Coast Guard, were described as “lifesaving.”

However, despite the relief efforts, concerns remain high among residents about the future. There are growing fears of what would happen if another heavy rainfall hits the area, especially given that the local drainage systems, including the sluice gate in Kilmore, are not managing the water flow quickly enough. Many residents & businesses are calling for urgent action from local authorities to improve the drainage system and prevent future disasters.

