New Ross Fine Gael Councillor Bridin Murphy has confirmed she’ll be contesting the next General Election

The Councillor who was elected as the Cathaoirleach of the district at their AGM yesterday with John Dwyer taking the roll of Leas Cathaoirleach – confirmed her decision on South East Radio this morning

Speaking to Alan Corcoran Ms Murphy said once she retained her seat on the council she knew then she would put her name forward

