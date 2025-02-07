Bridin Murphy’s Future Secured with Fine Gael and New Role in Europe

New Ross Fine Gael Councillor Bridin Murphy has confirmed that she will remain with the party after a period of reflection and uncertainty. The decision comes after months of internal party challenges, which included frustration over a targeted campaign within Fine Gael during last years general election.

At that time, Bridin Murphy spoke out against the disrespectful and undemocratic tactics she felt were being used against her, which led to speculation about her future within the party. However, after taking time to reflect on her path forward and meeting with Tánaiste Simon Harris Bridin Murphy has chosen to stay within Fine Gael and continue her work on behalf of the people of Wexford.

The key turning point came during a private, constructive meeting with the Tánaiste, which lasted for over an hour. During the meeting, Cllr. Murphy aired her frustrations and discussed her future in detail. Speaking exclusively to South East Radio she said, “I was uncertain at first, but after the meeting with Simon, I believe my future lies within Fine Gael. We had a productive discussion about projects for Wexford, and he has given me his word to work closely with me on these initiatives.”

In a further significant development, Ms. Murphy has been appointed to the European Committee of the Regions. This role will see her represent local authorities from southern Ireland in Europe, providing a direct link to the European Union on key legislation affecting Ireland. From laws on maternity leave to environmental regulations, the European Committee of the Regions plays a pivotal role in shaping legislation that impacts local communities across Europe.

“I’m extremely excited about this role as it gives me the opportunity to work on policies that affect Wexford and the south of Ireland on a European level, I will travel to Brussels once a month, but my commitment to Wexford remains unchanged, and I will continue to serve as a Councillor.”

Bridin Murphy’s decision to stay with Fine Gael was also influenced by her desire to create a smoother path for future female leaders in politics. In response to the ongoing challenges women face in the political sphere, Ms. Murphy pointed to her own experiences and the importance of standing up for fairness and equality.

“I hope that my decision and my stand will help make the path a bit easier for future female leaders,” Murphy said. “Politics can be tough, but it’s important to stay true to yourself and to call out behaviors that are not acceptable.”

Related