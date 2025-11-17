Bunclody Students Take Top Prize in National Anti-Racism Creative Competition

Bunclody Community College is thrilled to celebrate the success of Transition Year students Ari Ghosh and Amy Walsh, who have claimed 1st Prize in the Senior Category of the national Show Racism the Red Card Creative Competition.

Principal Dr. Trimble praised the students for their outstanding achievement, saying the entire school community is proud of their creativity and commitment.

Ari and Amy impressed the judges with a compelling animated short film addressing equality, inclusion, and standing up against racism. Ari developed the animation and script, while Amy provided the narration. Their teamwork, creativity, and meaningful message earned them top honours in this prestigious competition.

The Show Racism the Red Card initiative encourages young people across Ireland to use creative media—art, film, music, and writing—to promote respect and challenge discrimination. Ari and Amy’s success reflects both their talent and the strong social awareness nurtured at Bunclody Community College.

Congratulations to Ari and Amy on this remarkable achievement!

You can view the prize winning entry at

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQJrDgciE4E/?igsh=cHkwZHp6cng3d3Fs

Related