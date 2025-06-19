Burst Water Main Disrupts Supply in Gorey – Repairs Underway

Uisce Éireann crews are on site in Gorey today working to repair a burst water main that has restricted flow to the Creagh Water Treatment Plant. The burst is currently impacting water supply for customers in Gorey Town, Tara Hill, Ballymoney, and surrounding areas.

The utility estimates that repairs will be completed by approximately 5pm, with water supply gradually returning to normal thereafter. Customers located on higher ground or at the end of the network may experience longer delays as the system recharges.

Uisce Éireann spokesperson Padraig Lyng acknowledged the disruption and thanked the public for their patience:

“We acknowledge the inconvenience caused by unplanned outages and we want to thank affected customers for their understanding while our crews work to repair the burst and restore normal supply.”

Customers registered as vulnerable are being directly contacted. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit the Vulnerable Customers page.

For live updates, Uisce Éireann encourages customers to sign up for its free text alert service using their Eircode and mobile number on the Water Service Updates page.

Uisce Éireann provides round-the-clock updates through its website, social media channels (@IWCare and @IrishWater on X), and via its 24/7 customer care line at 1800 278 278.