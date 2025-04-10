Burst Water Main Disrupts Supply in Gorey

Uisce Éireann crews are working to repair a burst water main in Gorey, affecting several areas including The Lask, Carnew Road, Gorey Hill, and local schools such as Creagh College and Gorey Educate Together.

Residents and businesses may experience low pressure, discolouration, or temporary supply interruptions.

Repairs are expected to continue until 4pm today, April 10th.

Water Operations Lead Padraig Lyng apologised for the disruption and thanked locals for their patience.

Full supply restoration may take several hours after repairs, especially for properties on higher ground.

Updates are available via the Uisce Éireann website (ref: WEX00091644), on X @IWCare, or by calling 1800 278 278.

A free text alert service is also available for real-time local updates.

