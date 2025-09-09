Bus Éireann Targets 100% Reliability on Wexford–Dublin Airport Route After Service Concerns

Bus Éireann has acknowledged that its Route 2 Expressway service, which connects Wexford to Dublin Airport, was operating at just 89% reliability up until this summer.

The company now says the service has improved significantly, currently running at over 98% reliability, with a goal to reach 100% by early next year.

The improvements follow criticism from Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne, who highlighted the service’s previous shortcomings — particularly for commuters relying on the route to reach St Vincent’s Hospital, UCD and Dublin Airport. He described the earlier levels of unreliability as unacceptable, especially for those who depend on timely public transport for work, education and medical appointments.

In response, Bus Éireann is working to strengthen the service by hiring additional drivers and expanding its coach fleet. The company says these steps are part of a broader effort to enhance reliability and customer confidence.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Deputy Byrne welcomed the recent improvements but emphasised that Bus Éireann must now be held accountable for delivering on its promise to commuters.

