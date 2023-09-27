Businesses in Wexford urged to apply for Support under Kerosene Scheme

With just over a month to go until the Business Users Support Scheme for Kerosene (BUSSK) closes, Minister Simon Coveney has urged businesses in Co Wexford that were impacted by significant increases in the cost of kerosene during 2022 to apply for support.

The Scheme compensates eligible businesses for 50% of the increased cost of kerosene purchased for heating their business premises during the period from 1 March to 31 December 2022, compared to the average retail price for the same period in 2021. There will be a guaranteed minimum payment of €500.

Minister Coveney said:

“This Scheme was put in place to support businesses that rely on kerosene for heating purposes. It is designed to help alleviate the financial burden that increase kerosene prices have placed on businesses. I would urge those businesses in Co Wexford who are impacted to apply for the Scheme before it closes at the end of October.”

Businesses that have a commercially rateable premises and purchased a minimum of 1,000 litres of Kerosene during the eligible period, can apply to the Scheme. B&Bs that are approved under the Fáilte Ireland National Quality Assurance Framework are also eligible.

Businesses that have already received payments from the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme can apply for BUSSK, and businesses with multiple premises can apply in respect of each premises.

The Scheme will be open for applications until 31 October 2023 and full eligibility criteria and details of how to apply are available at www.bussk.ie.

Examples of Payment Rates

Company A purchased 4,000 litres of Kerosene during 2022 at a total cost of €5,280. The same amount of Kerosene cost €2,800 during the 2021 reference period

Payment: €1,029.

Company B purchased 8,000 litres of Kerosene during 2022 at a total cost of €10,560. The same amount of Kerosene cost €5,600 during the 2021 reference period

Payment: €2,058

Company C purchased 20,000 litres of Kerosene during 2022 at a total cost of €25,600. The same amount of Kerosene cost €14,000 during the 2021 reference period

Payment: €4,814.

Related