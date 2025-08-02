Byrne Slams “Poor Service” on Wexford-Dublin Bus Route, Seeking Meeting With Transport Minister

A North-Wexford South-Wicklow TD has questioned the Minister for Transport, regarding what he describes as the “poor service” being provided on a bus link connecting Wexford to Dublin.

Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne says that Bus Éireann’s No.2 Expressway Service is regularly cancelled, often at short notice, leaving travellers from areas such as Gorey and Arklow having to find alternative travel arrangements.

He’s now seeking a further meeting with the Transport Minister, and Bus Eireann.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Deputy Byrne said that in his view, the service currently, is not good enough:

“There have been frequent cancellations. This obviously causes difficulty for passengers. Often those cancellations are at short notice, and I don’t think it’s acceptable or good enough. We really need to address this problem. I’ve raised this with Bus Eireann Expressway and in the Dáil. Frankly, if Bus Eireann is not capable of offering the service, then other license holders should be invited to provide it.”



