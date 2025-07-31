Call for action on Ladys Island Lake pollution

The deteriorating situation with pollution of Our Ladys Island Lake in South Wexford needs to be tackled as a matter of priority

That’s the view of the Save Lady’s Island Lake campaign who are calling on the powers that be to act before irreversible damage is done

Spokesman for the group Peader McDonald says situation with pollution of the lake is going on for forty years.

He claims that sixty tons of nitrogen is entering the lake annually which is leading to this green algal bloom which is killing fish and marine life in the lake

The group is calling for political action as a matter of urgency before the lake becomes an ecological disaster area

