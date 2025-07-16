Call for Pay Parity as Wexford Faces 19.9% Childcare Staff Turnover

Early Childhood Ireland is calling on the government to take urgent action to tackle the 19.9% staff turnover rate in Wexford’s childcare sector by delivering pay parity for Early Years and School Age Care graduates.

In its Budget 2026 submission, the national membership and advocacy organisation is urging the government to commit to a clear timeline to bring these graduates in line with public sector pay and conditions—matching those of primary school teachers. The call comes as Wexford settings continue to face challenges in retaining qualified staff, many of whom hold qualifications at NFQ Level 7 or above.

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, said:

“Guaranteeing public pay and conditions for Early Years and School Age Care graduates would mark a turning point for settings in Wexford. As things stand, we are losing too many talented educators to sectors offering better pay and greater security.”

Official figures from Pobal show that over 2,000 highly qualified staff either left or changed roles nationwide in the past year. Locally, the impact is being felt deeply across Early Childhood Ireland’s 138 member settings in Wexford.

While welcoming the proposed 10% increase to minimum pay rates—from €13.65 to €15 per hour—Ms Byrne warned that without long-term structural reform, these increases alone won’t be enough.

“Any increase is welcome, and it is essential that the government maintains financial support for these rates. But staff in this sector still lack key benefits like pensions, paid maternity leave top-ups, and annual increments—basic entitlements their counterparts in education enjoy.”

She added that moving Early Years and School Age Care graduates under public sector pay would offer both security to staff and recognition of the vital role they play in children’s development.

