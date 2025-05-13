Call for Urgent Action on Autism Services

Independent Councillor Mary Farrell has issued a strong appeal to the HSE and national health authorities, urging immediate investment and clarity around autism services, following a troubling case brought to her by a local parent.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Cllr Farrell described how a single mother of a six-year-old non-verbal child with autism approached her for help after being told by a GP that autism is “not a medical condition.”

“Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that requires diagnosis by a multidisciplinary team,” said Farrell. “To be told by a GP that it’s not medical—when they are often the first point of contact for families—is deeply worrying.”

The child in question is described as non-verbal, hypersensitive, prone to self-harm, and a flight risk. While attending a special class in junior infants, the family has had to resort to private services due to the lengthy waiting lists and lack of public supports. Farrell highlighted the immense pressure this places not only on the child but also on the parent.

“These parents aren’t just asking for help—they are crying out for it. Early intervention is critical, and the current system is failing families,” she said.

Cllr Farrell also pointed to systemic issues in rural parts of Wexford, where services are even harder to access due to transport barriers and geographical isolation.

“In towns or cities, services might be within reach. But in rural areas, even if supports exist, getting to them becomes a serious challenge,” she noted. “Many families simply ‘get on with it’—but that doesn’t mean it’s acceptable.”

Farrell, who has personal experience with special needs through her own grandchild with Down syndrome, added that support services can vary drastically depending on location. She praised some initiatives, such as parent-led support groups, but argued that these cannot replace a fully resourced public health system.

To push for change, Cllr Farrell is working with three fellow Wexford County Councillors on the Regional Health Forum. The group plans to submit formal queries to the HSE, seeking answers about waiting lists, GP training, and future resource allocation.

“The HSE needs to answer key questions: Why are the waiting lists so long? When will services be expanded? And how will they ensure that every child—regardless of where they live—gets the help they need?”

She was clear in her praise for most GPs, stating that this was not a complaint against healthcare professionals broadly, but rather a call for consistency in information, training, and access.

Farrell concluded with a wider call for the government to prioritise all special needs and mental health services, describing current gaps as “unsustainable.”

“Autism is manageable with the right strategies and support. But none of that happens without access. Services must be available, accessible, and immediate—especially for children. This is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

