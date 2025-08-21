Call for Urgent Action to Support Ireland’s Ageing Population

ALONE and Social Justice Ireland are urging the government to take immediate action to invest in social care, healthcare, and housing to protect Ireland’s growing population of older people.

Recent census data shows the number of over-65s renting privately increased by 83% between 2016 and 2022, now nearing 17,000 households. Many are spending more than 35% of their disposable income on rent, a figure set to rise further when landlords gain the right to reset rents to market levels from March 2026. The ESRI warns that, without significant intervention, the poverty rate among older people could more than double — from 14% to 31%.

Wexford’s Age Friendly Ambassador Tony Dempsey called the statistics “frightening” noting that Ireland’s pension model assumes homeownership in retirement — a reality increasingly out of reach for many.

“There are 17,000 elderly people renting privately — that’s an 83% increase. And many are spending over 35% of their income on rent. The maths simply don’t add up,” he said.

Dempsey said there are broader challenges such as rising construction costs, trade shortages, and emigration, while praising Wexford County Council’s strong local response.

However, he stressed the need for a coordinated national strategy and deeper understanding of what’s driving the surge in older renters.

With over 1 million people expected to be aged 65 or older by 2040, advocates say the time to act is now — before the crisis deepens.

