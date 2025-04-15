Call Out to Wexford People who were at THAT Meat Loaf Concert in Whites Hotel

Scratch Films are putting together a documentary about Meat Loaf’s Irish Tour in 1990.

Were You There When Meat Loaf Came to Town? The man himself took to the stage in Whites Hotel during a dip in his global career. Here is the call from Scratch Films and all the details you need to contact them!

Calling all rock ‘n’ roll fans! Were you in the crowd when Meat Loaf took Ireland by storm in 1990? Did you queue for tickets, sing every word of Bat Out of Hell, or maybe even bump into the man himself?

Scratch Films is putting together When Meat Loaf Came to Town—a lively and nostalgic documentary about the music, madness, and memories of Meat Loaf’s Irish tours. This is your chance to be part of the story!

We’re looking for fans, roadies, support bands, and anyone with a tale to tell. Did you work at the venues or the hotels he stayed in?Did you take any photos or videos Whether you caught a legendary gig, met the man backstage, or just remember the buzz in the air when he rolled into your town, we want to hear from you!

Get in touch and share your memories call or whats app 0870351195 or email production@scratchfilms.com

Let’s relive the memory of Meat Loaf together!

