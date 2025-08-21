Call to Designate Blackstairs Mountains as National Park

Efforts are underway to have the Blackstairs Mountains designated as a National Park — a move that could bring a major boost to tourism in County Wexford.

At the heart of the campaign is local Councillor Barbara-Anne Murphy, who grew up in the Blackstairs region. She believes National Park status would not only preserve the area’s natural beauty and biodiversity but also firmly position it as a key attraction in Wexford’s growing tourism sector.

“The Blackstairs are a hidden gem,” said Councillor Murphy, speaking on Morning Mix. “National Park status would protect the landscape for future generations and make the area a true jewel in Wexford’s tourism offering.”

She added that the designation would likely draw more visitors to the region, creating valuable opportunities for local businesses and supporting sustainable jobs in hospitality, recreation, and conservation.