Calling all female entrepreneurs in Wexford

Going for Growth past participants from Wexford are encouraging female entrepreneurs in the county who are determined to grow their businesses to apply for the award-winning business development programme.

Going for Growth has started accepting applications for the 16th year of the programme and the deadline to apply is Friday 17th November 2023. The programme, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, helps ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth ambitions – helping to build stronger companies, create new jobs and increase revenues.

Up to 60 places will be available and applications are sought from female entrepreneurs across all sectors who are strongly focused on growth. There is no charge for those selected and the six-month initiative will begin in January 2024.

Going for Growth has seen more than 900 businesswomen take part since its first cycle in 2008. Past participants from Wexford include Mary B. Walsh of Ire Wel Pallets, Ireland’s leading pallet and packaging manufacturer, supplying pallets, boxes and crates to specification for their customers. Based near Gorey, the company, which celebrated 30 years in business in 2020, leased a premises for their first ten years in business. Twenty years ago, they bought a ten-acre site and developed the first purpose-built pallet manufacturing facility in Ireland.

Mary, who was a participant on the 6th cycle says: “Running your own business can be quite a lonely place when making difficult decisions. Being part of the Going for Growth Community allows you to connect with other business women to brainstorm, network, share ideas and get advice from like-minded equally successful business women”.

Some other members from the Going for Growth Community from Wexford include Niamh Hogan, founder of Holos, a luxurious botanical skincare brand which aims to nourish skin health and help prevent the signs of ageing.

Niamh, a participant on the 15th cycle, says: “Going for Growth is a must for any ambitious Irish businesswoman. Not alone will you learn things that will inform positive change in your business, you will also experience changes that will grow your confidence in yourself. The wealth of knowledge shared by the Lead Entrepreneurs and the experiences of the other participants will inspire you. The support given by the strong female group will celebrate you when you are up and give you a hug when you are down. Get Going for Growth on you vision board NOW.”

Feedback from the previous cycle of Going for Growth has been extremely positive, with 96% of participants saying their involvement brought about practical change within their business and 97% saying they felt nearer to achieving their ambitions. All participants said they would recommend the programme to others.

Going for Growth brings together female entrepreneurs for monthly peer-to-peer roundtable discussions facilitated by successful businesswomen. They are known as Lead Entrepreneurs. Their participation is completely voluntary and is done in a spirit of altruism and the wish to share their experience and insights with others at an earlier stage of their growth journey.

Seven of this year’s Lead Entrepreneurs are former Going for Growth participants.

This year’s voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs include Anne Cusack, formerly Critical Healthcare; Chupi Sweetman-Durney, Chupi; Jeananne O’Brien, Artizan Food Co.; Leonora O’Brien, formerly Pharmapod;Louise Phelan, formerly Phelan Energy Group; Marissa Carter, Carter Beauty; Monica Flood, formerly Olas IT; Oonagh O’Hagan, Meaghers Pharmacy Group and Tara Beattie, Prepsheets.com.

The support provided does not end on completion of the six-month cycle, with most past participants becoming part of the Going for Growth community. Going for Growth alumni can apply for the Continuing the Momentum programme, which offers Lead Entrepreneur facilitated roundtables to those looking to continue their growth journey, with the aid of peer support, focused goals, and milestones.

CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Leo Clancy, said:

“Increasing support for ambitious female entrepreneurship is a key national priority and Enterprise Ireland is proud to support Going for Growth. I believe our close partnership with Going for Growth provides excellent support to our incredible women entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses and achieving global ambition. Strong peer groups, wonderful Lead Entrepreneurs, excellent formal learning opportunities and frameworks for business growth make this a ‘must consider’ for anyone seeking to accelerate her business.”

Partner at KPMG, Olivia Lynch, said:

“Our recent Enterprise Barometer research showed resilience and measured confidence in the future amongst Irish businesses and entrepreneurs. At KPMG, we champion domestic entrepreneurship, and our commitment to diversity drives us to continue our partnership with Going for Growth. This exceptional programme empowers ambitious women to elevate their businesses. With the guidance of the Lead Entrepreneurs, this initiative offers a transformative journey, connecting participants with valuable insights and a supportive community. KPMG’s experts look forward to facilitating various workshops and sharing their extensive knowledge in tax, funding, employment and more.”

National Director of Going for Growth, Paula Fitzsimons, said:

“The objective of Going for Growth is to encourage female entrepreneurs to become more ambitious; to support them to achieve their growth aspirations; and to realise the full potential of their businesses, on Irish and export markets, throughout the lifetime of their business. I am delighted that the feedback from the participants is so positive, demonstrating that they are creating additional added value in the Irish economy, growing sales, and employment.”

