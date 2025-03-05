Calling all Wexford walkers, joggers and runners!

The 2025 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, the largest all-female event of its kind in the world, is now officially open for registration. A group of inspiring Irish women came together today in Dublin to officially launch the 2025 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. The 10km event, now in its 43rd year, will take place on Sunday June 1st at 12:30pm. Over 28,000 women are expected to participate this year and the event is open to all those who wish to walk, jog or run the 10km route through Dublin City Centre.

Broadcaster and presenter Katja Mia, businesswoman Aimee Connolly, health and fitness coach Nathalie Lennon and content creator Clóda Scanlon are Vhi ambassadors for this year’s event. They are encouraging women of all fitness abilities across the country to join them on the 1st June for what promises to be an inspiring and uplifting day and be part of something big!

Vhi are long standing title sponsors of this incredible event, continuing to champion the importance of women’s health, fitness and overall well-being through this partnership. To mark the launch of this year’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, Vhi commissioned research with 500 female runners to highlight the powerful impact that running and walking habits can have on women’s physical and mental well-being. The key findings reveal:

75% of women walk or run to improve their physical health

69% cite mental health benefits as a primary motivator to run

74% of women report that running boosts their overall mood

59% say running helps them sleep better

55% say running helps manage stress

Further insights show that

82% of women find running or walking helps them manage and combat menstrual symptoms

66% of women experiencing perimenopause or menopause report that exercise helps alleviate their symptoms.

38% of women who have given birth found running or walking helped significantly with postnatal recovery

More than half believe that signing up for a mass participation event like the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon would help them stay motivated in achieving their fitness goals

These statistics show the critical role that movement plays in women’s overall health. Between now and June 1st, participants can access training plans ranging from walkers, joggers to runners along with healthy and nutritious recipes developed by Vhi ambassador Nathalie Lennon by visiting vhiwomensminimarathon.ie or following @VhiWMM on all social platforms.

Participants can also access certified training and health tips from Vhi health experts on Vhi Verified at vhi.ie/blog.

You can follow all of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon ambassadors on their 12-week journey to Race Day on June 1st via their social media channels below:

Katja Mia – @katja_miaa

Aimee Connolly @aimeeconnolly_com

Nathalie Lennon – @nathalielennon_

Clóda Scanlon – @clodascanlon

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Every participant will receive a Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon finishers medal, and can opt in at registration to receive a Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon t-shirt. Register now and don’t miss out!

David O’Leary, General Manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon: “The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is an iconic event with an incredible 43-year legacy of empowering and inspiring women across Ireland. Our partnership with Vhi has been exceptional in helping us create an experience that is not only about personal achievement but also about having fun and celebrating together. This year’s theme, ‘Championing Womankind,’ is about honouring every woman’s journey – from elite athletes to those taking on the challenge for the first time. It’s a day of fun, community, celebration, shared accomplishment, and making a difference. We can’t wait to see women championing each other on June 1st.”

Katja Mia, broadcaster and Vhi ambassador said, ‘I’m so proud to be a Vhi ambassador again for Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon 2025. The atmosphere last year was incredible and this event is about more than just running—it’s about community, strength, and supporting one another. It’s exciting to be part of a brilliant group of ambassadors for this year’s event. We’ll all be sharing our 12-week journey to race day and hopefully providing some inspiration and motivation along the way. Whether you’re walking, jogging, or running, every step makes a difference. I encourage everyone to get involved and experience the amazing atmosphere on the day!”

