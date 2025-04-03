Calling Wexford! Bealtaine Festival Marks 30th Birthday with Exciting 2025 Nationwide Programme

The Bealtaine Festival 2025 will mark its 30th anniversary with a month-long programme of events across Ireland. Kicking off with a weekend at Project Arts Centre in Dublin, the festival will feature performances, workshops, discussions, and online activities. Notable events include Songs & Stories from Silver Stars, The Big Bealtaine Tea Party, Rebellious Hope, and An Evening with Mary Coughlan.

This year’s festival celebrates arts and creativity as we age, with events hosted in libraries, arts centres, care homes, and outdoor spaces nationwide. The theme, Lust for Life, is inspired by the Iggy Pop song and focuses on passion, resilience, and creativity at any age.

Key highlights include:

Songs & Stories from Silver Stars: A recital exploring older Irish gay men’s stories of maleness, love, and prejudice (Photo Museum Ireland, 17th May).

The Big Bealtaine Tea Party: Communities across Ireland are invited to host tea parties on 4th May, with a flagship event at the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

Rebellious Hope: A dance film celebrating artistic growth and creativity, featuring performers aged 46-85.

An Evening with Mary Coughlan: A conversation with Ireland’s jazz and blues legend Mary Coughlan, discussing music, activism, and the changing roles of women.

Bealtaine Festival X DIFF: A collaboration with the Dublin International Film Festival, featuring short films inspired by the Lust for Life theme.

The festival will also include exhibitions, poetry, and discussions on Ireland’s music scene. The full programme spans film, literature, visual arts, and more.

Dr. Tara Byrne, Bealtaine Festival’s Artistic Director, expressed excitement for the 30th anniversary, highlighting the festival’s celebration of creativity at every age. Tickets and more details are available on the Bealtaine Festival website.

Related