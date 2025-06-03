Calls for Bail Law Reform After Carlow Shooting Suspect Found to Be Out on Bail

The recent shooting at Fairgreen Shopping Centre has sparked renewed calls for a complete overhaul of Ireland’s bail laws, after it emerged that the suspected gunman was out on bail despite facing serious firearms charges.

North Wexford TD Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin has described the situation as “deeply alarming,” revealing that the individual charged in connection with the Carlow incident had previously been accused of attempting to purchase an assault rifle on the dark web.

“This raises very serious questions, dangerous criminals must be behind bars. We cannot allow a situation where people facing such grave charges are free to walk the streets while awaiting trial.”

The Sinn Fein TD also pointed to national crime statistics released by his party in March, which showed that over 44,000 crimes were committed in 2024 by individuals who were out on bail. He described the figure as “absolutely shocking” and said the public should not have to accept a justice system that allows violent offenders to reoffend while awaiting court proceedings.

While acknowledging the government’s recent move to appoint a senior counsel to review bail procedures in light of the Shane O’Farrell case, the councillor insisted that much broader reform is needed.

“There must be a wider review of how our bail laws are being enforced and operated,” he said. “Right now, it’s a joke — and it’s putting people in serious danger.”

The investigation into the Carlow shooting is ongoing.

