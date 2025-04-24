Calls for Better Communication on Planned Power Outages in Gorey

Local businesses and residents in Gorey were left frustrated this week after receiving just three days’ notice about a planned electricity outage that will shut down many shops and services over the weekend.

Gorey Councillor Darragh McDonald is calling for a complete overhaul of how utility companies and local authorities communicate with the public when essential infrastructure work is being done.

“We’re really letting businesses and individuals down,” said Cllr. McDonald. “People deserve proper notice and real engagement, especially when the work being done has such a big impact on their lives.”

The planned ESB outage, scheduled for this Saturday, will affect numerous local businesses. But according to Cllr. McDonald, alerts only began going out on Tuesday—via text—and postal notices only arrived Wednesday.

“That gives people just three days to cancel appointments, redo staff rosters, or make other plans,” he said. “Saturday is the busiest trading day of the week. And to do this right after the Easter school holidays just makes no sense.”

McDonald stressed how much these kinds of disruptions hurt small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are vital to Ireland’s economy.

“Thousands of people are employed in local SMEs across the country,” he explained. “These businesses pay commercial rates and taxes. It’s just not right to put their income and operations at risk without proper planning and notice.”

He acknowledged that maintenance and upgrades are necessary but said the way it’s currently being handled is simply not fair.

Cllr. McDonald is calling for a more collaborative approach. He believes utility providers like ESB, along with Wexford County Council and other key agencies, should sit down and agree on a clear communication protocol.

“At the very least, people need a week’s notice for any planned outage,” he said. “That gives businesses time to prepare—whether that’s staffing, stock, or services.”

He also suggested working with the local business community to find the least disruptive time for maintenance work.

“Instead of doing it on a Saturday, why not ask businesses what day is quietest for them? In Gorey, that’s probably a Tuesday. That way, the impact is minimal and everyone’s happy.”

“What we’re doing now just isn’t good enough,” he concluded. “We need a system that works for everyone—workers, business owners, and the public. And that starts with better communication.”

