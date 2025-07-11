Calls for Better Consultation on The Ballagh Safe Routes to School Plan

Independent Councillor Paddy Kavanagh has raised concerns over a lack of public consultation in the rollout of the Safe Routes to School project in The Ballagh

The project, spearheaded by An Taisce in partnership with the National Transport Authority, aims to make walking and cycling to school safer through traffic-calming measures and infrastructure improvements. While Cllr Kavanagh supports the initiative in principle, he says residents, local businesses, and even councillors were not adequately informed or consulted during the planning process.

The Councillor described the process as “green-led rather than solution-seeking,” and highlighted long-standing safety issues on the R744, a route known for high traffic volumes and speeding trucks. He said some parents and school staff felt pressure to make decisions on behalf of the wider community without proper engagement.

A secret ballot is being held tonight for The Ballagh residents and parents with children in the school, to gauge support for the plan.

Cllr. Kavanagh plans to raise the issue at the next district council meeting.

The Safe Routes to School initiative is part of the National Development Plan, supported by the Department of Transport and Department of Education.

