Calls for Greater IDA Focus on Wexford as TD Highlights Lack of Investment Visits

Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne has raised serious concerns over the lack of attention shown by IDA Ireland to County Wexford, after figures revealed the county has received just 41 IDA-organised site visits in the past decade—far fewer than neighbouring counties and significantly below the national average.

Speaking on todays Morning Mix Deputy Byrne said the figures emerged from a Parliamentary Question he submitted, which detailed IDA site visits from 2015 to 2024.

In that time, Carlow received 54 visits, Kilkenny had 79, and Waterford topped the regional list with 165.

“Wexford has a population of approximately 167,000—larger than Waterford—yet we’ve had four times fewer visits from the IDA. That’s not acceptable,” Byrne said.

While he acknowledged that 25 IDA-supported companies currently operate in Wexford, employing people in high-value jobs, Byrne said his concern is about the lack of new opportunities being actively pursued for the county. He cited the case of a Lithuanian entrepreneur he introduced to the IDA, who was never even shown Wexford as an investment option.

“If the IDA isn’t even including Wexford on the list of potential locations, then we’re already at a disadvantage,” he added.

Deputy Byrne is calling for greater transparency from the IDA. He wants the agency to clarify whether infrastructure, skills, or other barriers are limiting Wexford’s inclusion in site visits and development plans.

He also backed calls for Wexford’s public representatives to unite in pressing the IDA for answers and improvements, saying it’s time for “an honest conversation” about what the county needs to attract more international investment.

The Wexford Chamber of Commerce is also due to meet with the IDA in the coming days to raise similar concerns. Deputy Byrne said he would continue to advocate for the county in his role on the Oireachtas Enterprise Committee and urged the IDA to prioritise balanced regional development.

“We welcome jobs and investment anywhere in the Southeast, but Wexford must not be left behind.”

