Calls For Investment Into Vital Fisheries Sector

Momentum is building behind calls for increased investment in Wexford’s vital fisheries sector.

Spanning coastal communities from Kilmore Quay to Duncannon, fishing continues to play a key role in the county’s rural economy.

Local representatives are now urging the government to recognise its importance to both livelihoods and community life.

Speaking at the Bannow Rathangan Show yesterday, Wexford TD Verona Murphy warned that without greater state support, the sector could face serious long-term challenges

