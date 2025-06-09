Calls for solidarity with People of Gaza

The Mayor of Wexford is calling on the people of Wexford to come together to help the people of Gaza.

Catherine Walsh’s comments comes as There’s still no word on when a boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other pro-Palestinian activists will arrive in Isreal.

It was diverted on the way to deliver aid to Gaza, with Israeli authorities describing it as a ‘yacht of celebrities’.

The boat was bringing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in an attempt to break the sea blockade of the enclave.

Speaking to South East Radio Ms Walsh explained there is a peaceful meeting every week in wexford as a show of solidarity.

