Calls for Urgent Garda Action After Wave of Rural Intimidation in South Wexford

A disturbing wave of intimidation in rural South Wexford has prompted a strong call to action from local councillor Jim Codd, who has condemned the violence and urged a more aggressive Garda response.

Cllr Codd revealed he has spent two evenings in separate homes where windows were smashed, including the home of a pregnant woman with young children which marked the second attack on this young lady’s home.

Speaking to South East Radio News he said:

“The level of intimidation being inflicted on vulnerable people is absolutely shocking,” he said. “The tentacles of serious crime have now reached into our quietest rural communities.”

Describing those responsible as “enemies of the state,” Cllr Codd called for Gardaí to adopt a zero-tolerance approach.

“These people need to be nothing short of hunted. The guards should be sitting outside their doors,” he stated.

The incidents have sparked fear among residents and raised concerns that organised criminal behaviour is increasingly creeping into isolated parts of the county.

Cllr Codd, a teacher of 30 years, said he has seen firsthand how such individuals prey on the vulnerable and insisted that authorities must act decisively to put an end to it.

Related