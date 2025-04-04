Calls for urgent upgrades to the Rosslare Rail Line & M11 to Rosslare

A local TD says the NTA is not listening sufficiently to calls for an upgrade to the Rosslare Rail line and continuation of the M11 to Rosslare.

The first government back bencher to ask one of the priority questions under the new speaking rules, Wicklow-Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne says he has spoken to the NTA and is not convinced they fully understand the importance of the pace of the delivery of much needed upgrades.

Deputy Byrne addressed the Tanaiste Simon Harries who’s own constituency is affected by these delays.

