Calls for Wexford tornado victims to be included in funding for ‘extreme weather event’

The Finance Minster says the damage caused by flooding in Cork could be well over 10 million euro.

Michael McGrath says the damage to infrastructure, as well as to homes and businesses in places like Midleton and Glanmire, is still being assessed.

He says the Government will start allocating funding to businesses as early as next week, and people whose homes were flooded can already apply for funding.

Independent TD Verona Murphy is now calling on the Government to include Wexford tornado victims in this planned funding for those suffering as a result of recent climate change.

Wexford victims of the tornado that caused hundreds of thousands in damage to homes and businesses last November, were told by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the Government will not provide financial assistance.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Deputy Murphy called for an amendment to the memo:

“I’m calling on the Minister to vary the scheme to include the tornado victims of South County Wexford as an extreme weather event. I think it can be done, I think it should be done and I don’t think the people of Wexford should be treated any different.”

