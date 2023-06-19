Calls from Wexford TD for more transparency on Government spending

There is a call today for more accountability in local authorites across the country

It has come from Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy writing in yesterdays Business Post.

She says that they are collectively responsible for the spending of six billion euro of taxpayers money each year

Verona Murphy says transparency is now called for on how this money is being spent.

“It is now time that the responsibility for auditing Local Authorities is brought under the remit of the Comptroller and Auditor General, as this is not the first time that local authority have been found wanting when it comes to the administration of their own budgets,” she said.