Calls to develop local tourism in Wexford

Aontu Councillor Jim Codd is calling on the Council to put together a Think Tank to look at how to keep tourists in Wexford.

Speaking to South East Radio today, Councillor Codd expressed his frustrations over the lack of initiative being taken to push for tourism in the region and he labelled the efforts as ‘pathetic’.

Taking to his Facebook he posted the following:

“The sun is out and you would have to be blind not to realise the full and varied tourist potential that our beautiful county offers.

Yet, once again this year, I am forced to condemn the absolute pathetic state of the County Councils vision for tourism from Bannow Island to the Fort of Rosslare. Rather than link up with developing energetic community groups and hardworking family businesses, and give them a stake in building a proper tourism industry, we are back to the same old story. No tourist centre, no hostels, no plan and seemingly no will.

We are a unique geographical and cultural hub, the home of the first Norman landings, PJ McCall, beautiful beaches, rich nature and wildlife, the best pubs and restaurants in the country and a damn fine place for anyone to visit.

If Kerry had half the things that we have, imagine what they would do with them?

A booming tourist industry would mean new jobs and a greater local economy. How do you think we can develop local tourism in the Rosslare district?”

‘Morning Mix’ with Alan Corcoran airs weekdays from 10am to 12pm on South East Radio.