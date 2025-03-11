Camhs in Crisis

It has been confirmed that upto 1,400 children and young people in counties Wexford and Wicklow are waiting for CAMHS services.

Describing the situation as completely unacceptable North Wexford TD Fionntan O Suilleabhain is calling on the matter to be tackled immediately

Speaking to south East Radio news the TD said the situation was in crisis

“Following a parliamentary question it has been confirmed to me that they’re up to 1,400 children and young people awaiting CAMHS or Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Counties Wexford and Wicklow. This is completely unacceptable and I’m calling on the minister and the department to address this head on. I do hope that the HSE’s regional plans will tackle this crisis whether it’s due to staffing issues or other reasons because it’s unacceptable that any young person should have to wait such a long period to receive help.”

