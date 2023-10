The captain of a cargo ship which was discovered to have €157 million worth of cocaine on board off the Cork coast appeared before Wexford District Court this morning.

An Iranian national in his 50s, was charged with the importation of cocaine to the value of €13,000.

He was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

His application for mail was refused and he will appear in court again on the 9th October.

