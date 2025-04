A man has been reported missing in the Gorey area after his car was found near Ballymoney Beach.

Locals reported helicopter activity in the area earlier this morning.

North Wexford South Wicklow TD Brian Brennan spoke to South East Radio News this afternoon, he said an elderly man from South Wicklow has gone missing and is urging the public to contact Gorey Garda Station if they have any information.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as we receive it.

