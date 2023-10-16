Car set on fire in Taghmon

Wexford Gardaí have launched an investigation following a car fire late on Friday night.

The car was parked in front of a residence in the Taghmon area when the car was set alight at 10.30pm.

Gardaí have issued the following statement:

“Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an incident of criminal damage by fire at Taghmon, Co. Wexford on Friday 13th October 2023, at approximately 10.30pm.

The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries. Investigations are ongoing.”

There are no further updates at this time.

Related