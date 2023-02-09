Cash and alcohol seizure at Rosslare Europort

Money was seized at Rosslare Europort on Tuesday following a routine search with the help of detector dogs. €9,250 in cash was discovered in the Irish registered van when it was stopped prior to a planned departure to Bilbao.

Today at Gorey District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle.

A Polish man in his 40s has been questioned in relation to this seizure.

Further seizures occurred last Thursday when 21,230 litres of beer and energy drinks with a retail value of €85,000 was found in a trailer that had arrived from Dunkirk, France.

Investigations are ongoing