Cathal Byrne discusses housing & electoral boundaries

Fine Gael Councillor Cathal Byrne has set out his stall ahead of the upcoming general election.

In a detailed chat on Morning Mix, Cllr Byrne discussed several topics. Firstly, he talked about the huge changes facing people now when it comes to voting.

He said, “So effectively if you draw a line across County Wexford that runs from Scarawalsh and everything south of it, so for example, people who are in Bunclody or Ballindaggin or in Monageer or in Monamolin, or in Kilmuckridge, they will find that they’re voting in the Wicklow Wexford constituency. People who are south of that are voting in the new Wexford constituency which is obviously where I’m standing in a four seat area. So it is big changes and ultimately with the census it means that we are going to have these changes in the future with the population of

County Wexford increasing.”

Byrne expressed readiness for the upcoming election, emphasizing the need for clarity on the election date, which he suggested might be November 29th. He stressed the importance of passing the budget before any election is called. Addressing concerns about the loss of experienced deputies in his party, he acknowledged the need for new energy while recognizing the experience lost. He mentioned the importance of having a strong team moving forward.

There’s also been good news about housing initiatives, including an application for 55 houses at Lyron Mile House Road and 24 social housing units in Ferns, both aimed at addressing local housing shortages.

